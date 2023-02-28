Commissioners agree to join lawsuit

By KEN MILAM

LeFlore County Commissioners agreed Monday to opt into a federal class action lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc. et al.

Juul agreed to settle the lawsuit brought by 34 states, accusing the e-cigarette maker of marketing tactics that targeted teenagers for 438.5 million.

Monday’s action approves the county joining to claim its share of the settlement. That amount is not known yet.

The board also approved a negative adjustment of $117,894 submitted by JoB Construction for work on Phase II of the Conser Road project.

Action on purchasing a truck for the Howe Fire Department was tabled because no bids were received.

Work and pricing orders between Data Scout LLC and the County Assessor’s Office for a mapping program were approved from a starting date of Jan 1.

Commissioners approved disposing of an obsolete Bizhub Konica Minolta from Highway District 2 and trading a Mita copier from OSU Extension to Wight Office.

