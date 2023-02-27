LeFlore County weather 2-27-2023

Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures for Monday in LeFlore County.

A wind advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m.

The high is forecast to be 73 degrees with a low of 46.

Sunrise is 6:50 a.m. Sunset is 6:12 p.m.

