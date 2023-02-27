| logout
Commissioners’ agenda 2-27-2023
The board of county commissioners for LeFlore County will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.
AGENDA:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meetings.
- Purchase orders/payroll.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- New business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Conser Road projects.
- Consider and possibly approve pay estimate #38 in the amount of $117,,894 as submitted by JOB Construction regarding Conser Road Phase II.
- Discuss and possibly approve resolution allowing county treasurer to reinvest surplus of health department funds for March, 2023.
- Consider and possibly approve work and pricing order between Data Scout, LLC and LeFlore County assessor office with effective date of Jan. 1, 2023.
- Discussion and possible action regarding the signing of LeFlore County settlement documents for case 3:22-CV-07081-who county of LeFlore vs. Juul Labs, inc. et al which was filed in San Francisco Federal Court as part of the multi-district litigation (MDL) Juul products liability litigation. MDL 2913 to participate in the JUUL settlement. The settlement documentation consists of the settlement acknowledgment letter, a government entity release of all claims (release), and a disclosure of accounting.
- Open and possibly award bid regarding a truck purchase to benefit Howe Fire Department.
18, Adjourn.
We need you. If you value a locally owned and operated news site, please subscribe to our daily newsletter and get access to our weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com. Thank you.