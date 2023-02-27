Area basketball playoff schedule

Area playoff games

Class 2A

Girls

Thursday’s games

Area IV

At Wilburton

Pocola vs. Pawnee 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Area II

At Seminole

Howe vs. Amber-Pocassett 6 p.m.

Boys

Friday

Area II

At Seminole

Wister vs. Ok Christian 7:30 p.m.

Area IV

At Wilburton

Pocola vs. Preston 7:30 p.m.

