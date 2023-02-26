Phillips named January Student of the Month

TALIHINA – Kiamichi Tech – Talihina has named Connor Phillips, a student in the EAST (Education Accelerated by Service and Technology) program, as the student of the month for January.

Phillips is in his second year in the EAST program, where he studies music production. He is a member of SkillsUSA and Business Professionals of America and also serves as the EAST class president. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career as an auto mechanic. He also intends to continue performing live music both as a solo artist and with the Bo Phillips Band, of which he has been a member for the past four years.

See the whole story on Sunday’s daily newsletter. subscribe to our daily newsletter and get access to our weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com.