Obituary for Sharon Gail Cox

Sharon Gail Cox, 73, of Heavener was born Jan. 27, 1950 in San Diego, California to Lawrence William and Marybel (Scott) Bowen and passed away Feb. 22, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener. Interment will follow at the Hontubby Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Sharon was a longtime resident of the area and a supervisor at Choctaw Nation. She will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved her.

She is survived by a son Joel Cox and wife Rusti of Heavener; two grandchildren Connor Cox and Luke Cox, both of Heavener; a host of other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Marybel Bowen; and one brother, Joseph Bowen.

Viewing is 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the funeral home.

To sign Sharon’s online guestbook, please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter and get access to our weekly e-edition with down memory lane, weekly legals and much more for $50 a year or $5 per month. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com.