Obituary for Rex McDonald

Funeral service for Rex Leon McDonald, 63, of Cameron is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Reverend Phil McGehee officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

He was born Oct. 2, 1959 in Cameron to Betty Jean (Walls) Claunts and Rex Leon McDonald, Sr. and passed away Feb. 24, 2023.

