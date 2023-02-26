LeFlore County basketball scoreboard

Saturday’s games

Area tournament

Girls

Class B

Area IV

At Henryetta

Calvin

44, Whitesboro 28

Regional tournaments

Class 2A

At Haskell

Howe 59, Oktaha 58

At Hartshorne

Hartshorne 56, Pocola 55

Boys

At Haskell

Wister 56, Hulbert 45

Class 2A Area IV

At Hartshorne

Pocola 41, Calera 40

Area playoff games

Class 2A

Girls

Thursday’s games

Area IV

At Wilburton

Pocola vs. Pawnee 1:30 p.m.