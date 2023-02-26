| logout
LeFlore County basketball scoreboard
Saturday’s games
Area tournament
Girls
Class B
At Henryetta
Calvin
44, Whitesboro 28
Regional tournaments
Class 2A
At Haskell
Howe 59, Oktaha 58
At Hartshorne
Hartshorne 56, Pocola 55
Boys
At Haskell
Wister 56, Hulbert 45
At Hartshorne
Pocola 41, Calera 40
Area playoff games
Class 2A
Girls
Thursday’s games
At Wilburton
Pocola vs. Pawnee 1:30 p.m.