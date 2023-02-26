Ledger/LCJ blog 2-26-2023



By CRAIG HALL

Hello and welcome to the Ledger/LCJ update for Sunday. For those of you keeping track at home, and, by gosh, who isn’t? This is the 54th day of 2023. There are 309 days left in the year.

Bible verse of the day for Sunday.

Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.

–Romans 12:21

Here is today’s eagerly anticipated really bad joke: What grades did the pirate get on his report card? Seven Cs

In county basketball, Saturday’s games

Area tournament

Girls

Class B

Area IV

At Henryetta

Calvin

44, Whitesboro 28

Regional tournaments

Class 2A

At Haskell

Howe 59, Oktaha 58

At Hartshorne

Hartshorne 56, Pocola 55

Boys

At Haskell

Wister 56, Hulbert 45

Class 2A Area IV

At Hartshorne

Pocola 41, Calera 40

Area playoff games

Class 2A

Girls

Thursday’s games

Area IV

At Wilburton

Pocola vs. Pawnee 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Area II

At Seminole

Howe vs. Amber-Pocassett 6 p.m.

Boys

Friday

Area II

At Seminole

Wister vs. Ok Christian 7:30 p.m.

Area IV

At Wilburton

Pocola vs. Pawnee 7:30 p.m.

Kiamichi Tech – Talihina has named Connor Phillips, a student in the EAST (Education Accelerated by Service and Technology) program, as the student of the month for January.

Phillips is in his second year in the EAST program, where he studies music production.

In today’s weather forecast, Cloudy skies and windy with a chance of thunderstorms later in the day Sunday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 63 degrees with a low of 48.

Sunrise is 6:51 a.m. Sunset is 6:11 p.m.

On our obituaries for today, Sharon Gail Cox, 73, of Heavener was born Jan. 27, 1950 in San Diego, California and passed away Feb. 22, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener. Interment will follow at the Hontubby Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

And, Funeral service for Rex Leon McDonald, 63, of Cameron is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Reverend Phil McGehee officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

He was born Oct. 2, 1959 in Cameron and passed away Feb. 24, 2023.

Thanks again for visiting and supporting us. Please, support us by subscribing and I hope you have a great day and weekend. Seriously.

