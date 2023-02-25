Ward wins big at show By Craig Hall | February 25, 2023 | 0 Heavener’s Noah Ward, pictured above, got first place in his class and breed at the LeFlore County Livestock Show. He also finished second in his class for his steer. Posted in Heavener, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Heavener students recognized for February February 24, 2023 | No Comments » Heavener splits regional games February 24, 2023 | No Comments » Heavener School menu 2-24-2023 February 24, 2023 | No Comments » Obituary for Erin Mize February 20, 2023 | No Comments » Heavener School going virtual Monday January 30, 2023 | No Comments »