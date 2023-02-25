Obituary for Jerry Maxwell

Funeral services for Gerald “Jerry” Maxwell, 84, of Shady Point are 2 p.m. Monday at Calhoun Baptist Church with Reverend Steve Hughes officiating.

He passed away Thursday in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born in Panama to Arnold and Alice (Duck) Maxwell.

