Obituary for Jani Webster

Jani Webster, 68, of Wylie, Texas was born Dec. 25, 1954 in Mena, Arkansas to Theodore and Wilma (Hines) Tolleson and passed away Feb. 22, 2023 in Plano, Texas.

Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Jani was a retired register nurse, where she worked in Elk City. She loved animals, traveling and studying presidents and presidential libraries. Jani was also very patriotic and loved helping any causes that benefited veterans.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Webster; one daughter Amanda Clary and husband Joey; two sisters Polly Morgan and Johnnie Lou Thomas; one brother, Anthony Tolleson; two grandchildren Teddy Clary and Timmy Clary; one great-grandson, Kendrick Clary; and numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Jani Lynette Brown; five sisters Alta Rath, Jewel Crabtree, Betty Hackney, Oliva Crabtree and Helen Shayland; and four brothers David Tolleson, Theodore Tolleson, Buster Tolleson, and Elmer Tolleson.

Pallbearers are Joey Clary, Teddy Clary, Timmy Clary, Jason Brown, Wayne Brown, Jr. and Fred Brown.

To sign Mrs. Webster’s online guestbook, please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.