LeFlore County basketball playoff update

Friday’s games

Girls

Area

Friday

Class B Area IV

At Henryetta

Varnum 44, Whitesboro 43

Regionals

Friday

Class IV Area III

At Verdigris

Vinita 56, Poteau 36

Class 3A Area III

At Roland

Roland 56, Heavener 31

Stigler 47, Spiro 31

Class 2A

Area II

At Haskell

Hulbert 56, Wister 41

Central Sallisaw 34, Panama 24

Boys

Class IV Area III

At Verdigris

Verdigris 46, Poteau 45

Class 3A Area III

At Roland

Stigler 54, Spiro 44

Vian 42, Heavener 36

Class 2A Area II

At Haskell

Central Sallisaw 48, Panama 45

Saturday’s games

Area tournament

Girls

Class B

Area IV

At Henryetta

Whitesboro vs. Calvin 6 p.m.

Regional tournaments

Class 2A

Area II

At Haskell

Howe vs. Oktaha 6 p.m.

Area IV

At Hartshorne

Pocola vs. Hartshorne 6 p.m.

Boys

Class 2A Area II

At Haskell

Wister vs. Hulbert 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Area IV

At Hartshorne

Pocola vs. Calera 7:30 p.m.

