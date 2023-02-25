Ledger/LCJ blog 2-25-2023

By CRAIG HALL

Hello and welcome to the Ledger/LCJ blog for Saturday. For those of you keeping track at home, this is the 53rd day of 2023. There are 310 days left in the year.

Bible verse of the day for Saturday

Fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of Good.

–Hebrews 12:2

Today’s really bad joke: Why should you never eat a clock? Because it’s too time-consuming

High school basketball playoff results and schedule can be seen here: basketball playoffs.

In today’s weather forecast, Cloudy skies and cool temperatures are expected again Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 50 degrees with a low of 47.

Sunrise is 6:52 a.m. Sunset is 6:10 p.m.

On the county calendar for today, in addition to the playoff basketball games, Funeral service for Jani Webster is 11 a.m. at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Graveside service for Tommy Lou McSpadden is 2 p.m. at Fairhill (Knothole) Cemetery in Cameron with Jim Cook officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau

In today’s obituaries, Jani Webster, 68, of Wylie, Texas was born Dec. 25, 1954 in Mena, Arkansas and passed away Feb. 22, 2023 in Plano, Texas.

Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Funeral services for Gerald “Jerry” Maxwell, 84, of Shady Point are 2 p.m. Monday at Calhoun Baptist Church with Reverend Steve Hughes officiating.

He passed away Thursday in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born in Panama.

