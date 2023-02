Bible verse of the day for Saturday

Fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of Good.

–Hebrews 12:2

