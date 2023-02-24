The Ledger/LCJ blog 2-24-2023



By CRAIG HALL

For those of you keeping track at home, this is the 52nd day of 2023. There are 311 days left in the year.

Bible verse of the day for Friday.

Today’s top story, the Choctaw Nation has charged David Lee Holloway, the driver of the vehicle, in the accident that killed Donny Shadwick, with two counts.

The first count is murder in the second degree, a felony, with the second charge of causing a personal injury accident while driving under the influence/great bodily injury.

Shadwick was killed Feb. 16 when Holloway veered into the lane of Shadwick’s truck, causing a four-vehicle accident. Shadwick and his passenger Jordan Booth were both ejected from their vehicle.

Holloway was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to three years and/or a fine of $15,000.

The second charge of causing personal injury accident while driving under the influence and great bodily injury was for the injuries to Booth and Jayce Ferguson, another driver in the accident. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for one to three year and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

In high school basketball playoffs, scores from Thursday were

In the Heavener boys’ game with Idabel, after falling behind early by double-digits, the Wolves clawed back to narrow the deficit to 44-42 late in the fourth quarter before the Warriors held on to get the win.

Heavener, now 18-6, was led by Landon Thurman with 11 points and Nick Lopez added 10.

The Lady Wolves outscored Antlers 24-15 over the two middle quarters to take the lead and held off the Lady Bearcats late to get the win.

Heavener, now 7-16, was led by Ava Cartwright with 11 points while McKinley Alexander scored 10.

Friday’s game at Roland will be Heavener’s third straight playoff game played on an opponents’ home court. Thanks for the excellent scheduling OSSAA.

In today’s weather forecast, cloudy skies with a chance of rain and cool temperatures are expected Friday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 44 degrees with a low of 39.

Sunrise is 6:54 a.m. Sunset is 6:09 p.m.

On the county calendar for today, in addition to the regional basketball games, Funeral service for William Brewer is 10 a.m at the Crossroads Baptist Church.

Graveside service for Tommy Lou McSpadden, 79, of Cameron is 2 p.m. Saturday at Fairhill (Knothole) Cemetery in Cameron with Jim Cook officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born Dec. 29, 1943 in Poteau and passed away Feb. 22, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

