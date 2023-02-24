LeFlore County weather forecast 2-24-2023

Cloudy skies with a chance of rain and cool temperatures are expected Friday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 44 degrees with a low of 39.

Sunrise is 6:54 a.m. Sunset is 6:09 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 22 are a high of 58 and low of 29.

The records for the date were a high of 79 in 1981. The record low was 20 in 1975.

Thursday’s high was 45 with a low of 37. A total of .02 inches of precipitation was recorded Thursday, bringing the monthly total to 7.32 inches. Average rainfall for February is 2.90 inches.

Last year on this date, the high was 22 with a low of 14.

