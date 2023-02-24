LeFlore County calendar 2-24-2022

Our LeFlore County calendar lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

High school basketball: Areas for Class A and B; regionals for 2A, 3A and 4A schools

Funeral service for William Brewer

Saturday

High school basketball: TBA

Graveside service for Tommy Lou McSpadden

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

High school baseball: Cameron at Bokoshe

Tuesday

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

High school softball: LeFlore at Heavener

High school soccer: Heavener at Poteau

High school baseball: McAlester at Spiro; Bokoshe at Smithville; Pocola, Central at Poteau; Panama, Muldrow at Savanna