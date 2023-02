LeFlore County basketball scores, schedule

Scores

Area

Thursday

Girls

Class B Area IV

At Henryetta

South Coffeyville 46, LeFlore 36

Regionals

Thursday

Class IV Area III

At Stilwell

Poteau 51, Jay 44

Class 3A Area III

At Antlers

Heavener 49, Antlers 43

Idabel 51, Spiro 33

Class 2A

Area IV

At Coalgate

Pocola 64, Colbert 27

Area II

At Howe

Wister 85, Haworth 56

Howe 56, Panama 46

Boys

Class 4A Area III

At Stilwell

Poteau 51, Jay 44

Class 3A Area III

At Antlers

Spiro 52, Antlers 37

Heavener vs. Idabel 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Area IV

At Coalgate

Pocola 78, Colbert 57

Class 2A Area II

At Howe

Haworth 65, Howe 45

Wister 45, Panama 44

This is our free Friday edition. Subscribe to get the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter and our weekly e-edition for $5 per month or $50 per year. Subscribe at heavenerledger.com.

Schedule

Friday’s games

Girls

Area

Saturday

Class B Area IV

At Henryetta

Whitesboro vs. Varnum 6 p.m.

Regionals

Area II

At Haskell

Howe vs. Oktaha 6 p.m.

Area IV

At Hartshorne

Pocola vs. Hartshorne 6 p.m.

Friday

Class IV Area III

At Verdigris

Poteau vs. Vinita 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A Area III

At Roland

Heavener vs. Roland 1:30 p.m.

Spiro vs. Vian 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Area II

At Haskell

Wister vs. Hulbert 1:30 p.m.

Panama vs. Central Sallisaw 6 p.m.

Boys

Class IV Area III

At Verdigris

Poteau vs. Verdigris 3 p.m.

Class 3A Area III

At Roland

Spiro vs. Stigler 3 p.m.

Heavener vs. Vian 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Area II

At Haskell

Panama vs. Central Sallisaw 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Class 2A Area IV

At Hartshorne

Pocola vs. Calera 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Area II

At Haskell

Wister vs. Hulbert 7:30 p.m.