Heavener students recognized for February

250 Reading counts points

First row—Savannia Dunn, Alexa Hotella, Brody Minton, Brianna Camargo, Cage Muller. Alvaro Vasquez. Second row: Edwin Castillo, Jocelyn Gonzales, Annabelle Moore and Madison Bell. Third row: Kipp McGee and Mia Farias. Not pictured were Ada Byler, Constantine McLemore and Crystal Ruiz.

500 Reading counts points

Mateo Vasquez and David Reyes..

February students of the month.

Pre-k

Front row: Zoe Lira and Kayla Lira. Back row: and Briana Franks and Stacey Stacy.

Kindergarten

Front row: Emma Norton, Avalyn York and Scarlett Zamora. Back row: Angie Culwell, Kelli Pitchford and Lacy Herbert.

First grade

Front row: Mateo Pena, Preslee Newcomer and Tallara Reile. Back row: Danella Hardin, Barbara Wiles and Joni Roop.

Second grade

Front row: Martin Marroquin and Alexa Hotella. Back row: Kay Lynn Huddleston and Keylee Shipman.

Third grade

Front row: Reid Kirby, Isabella Benton and Adelyn Cartwright. Back row: Jill Sullivan, Sarah Bain and Melissa Baker.

Fourth grade

Front row: Annabelle Moore, Alvaro Vasquez and Isabella Shock. Back row: Jolie Kannaday, Dana Drury and Kim Hall.

Fifth grade

Front row: Nev Smith, Kimlee Perry and Johnny Hernandez. Back row: Shelly Brown and Tiffaney Kirby.

