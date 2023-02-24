Heavener splits regional games

ANTLERS—Heavener split its Class 3A regional games at Antlers Thursday.

The Lady Wolves stayed alive with a 49-43 win in an elimination game while the Wolves fell to Idabel, 50-44, in the late game.

Both Heavener teams are in action Friday at Roland. The Lady Wolves play the hosts at 1:30 p.m. in another elimination game while the Wolves play Vian at 7:30 p.m.

If Heavener’s girls win, they play 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Roland against the winner of Friday’s game between Spiro and Stigler. If the Wolves win, they play 3 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Friday’s game between Spiro and Stigler.

Boys

After falling behind early by double-digits, the Wolves clawed back to narrow the deficit to 44-42 late in the fourth quarter before the Warriors held on to get the win.

Heavener, now 18-6, was led by Landon Thurman with 11 points and Nick Lopez added 10.

Idabel 50, Heavener 44

HHS 6 8 14 16—44

IHS 17 9 9 15—50

Heavener: Dalton Semore 3 1-3 3 8; Isaac Cook 0 2-2 0 2; Bryce Morrison 1 2-2 3 5; Jackson Clubb 1 0-1 5 2; Devry Ritter 1 0-0 2 2; Landon Thurman 4 2-2 4 11; Zaid Rodriguez 2 0-0 0 4; Nick Lopez 3 2-3 4 10. TOTALS: 13 9-13 21 44.

Idabel: C. Hankins 5 0-2 3 12; M. Lopez 2 0-0 5 4; C. Grant 3 0-0 2 8; S. Threadgill 4 7-8 4 15; M. Townsend 0 4-6 3 4; J. Threadgill 0 1-2 1 1; Q. Johnson 1 3-4 1 5. TOTALS: 15 15-22 19 50.

Girls

The Lady Wolves outscored Antlers 24-15 over the two middle quarters to take the lead and held off the Lady Bearcats late to get the win.

Heavener, now 7-16, was led by Ava Cartwright with 11 points while McKinley Alexander scored 10.

Friday’s game at Roland will be Heavener’s third straight playoff game played on an opponents’ home court.

Heavener 49, Antlers 43

HHS 9 12 12 16—49

AHS 12 8 7 16–43

Heavener: McKinley Alexander 2 4-4 1 10; Kinley Brand 2 1-2 2 7; Ava Cartwright 3 5-8 3 11; Brooklyn May 2 5-8 4 9; Mariana Garcia 3 2-4 4 8; Bryleigh Edmondson 1 2-2 1 4; Paisley Stacy 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 13 19-28 16 49.

Antlers: Addison Bouffleur 2 1-2 3 5; Kalyn Hembree 3 0-2 2 7; Kasidy Young 2 3-5 5 8; Tylie House 3 3-4 4 8; Kenndie Watson 1 0-0 3 2; A. Noel 2 4-4 1 8; Adilyn Lacey 1 0-0 1 2; Hallie Friscia 1 0-0 1 3. TOTALS: 15 11-17 20 43.

