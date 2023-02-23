Obituary for Tommy McSpadden

Graveside service for Tommy Lou McSpadden, 79, of Cameron is 2 p.m. Saturday at Fairhill (Knothole) Cemetery in Cameron with Jim Cook officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born Dec. 29, 1943 in Poteau to Beulah (Forehand) Waddle and William Waddle and passed away Feb. 22, 2023 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors are her husband, C.J. McSpadden; brother, Jim Waddle; son Timothy Mark and wife Carolyn; two grandchildren Clay Eugene and wife Haley, and Terry Keith and wife Kaylee; great grandchildren Leland Wayne, Easton Eugene, Carter Keith, Brylee Lynn-Haven and Kingston Cole; bonus grandchildren Carter Avery and Karsyn Jamison; and bonus sisters Suzy Butler and Pam King.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Keith Wayne McSpadden; and brother, Joe Paul Waddle.

Pallbearers are Paul Thomas, Donald Maxwell, Rocky Sumpter, Jim Craig, Evan Gallant and Jason Tucker. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Sheperd, Floyd Butler, Wayne Brown, Sr., Rodney Derryberry, Jerry Castillo and Don Garrett.

Visitation is Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

