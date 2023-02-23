Heavener spelling bee winners

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Sophia Facundo, right, a third grader in Ms. Sullivan’s class finished first in the Heavener Elementary spelling bee Wednesday morning.

Avril Vasquez, a third-grade student in Mrs. Baker’s class was second. The two students advance to the 2023 Eastern Oklahoma State spelling bee April 21 in Muskogee.