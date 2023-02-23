Driver in fatal accident charged

The Choctaw Nation has charged David Lee Holloway, the driver of the vehicle, in the accident that killed Donny Shadwick, with two counts.

The first county is murder in the second degree, a felony, with the second charge of causing a personal injury accident while driving under the influence/great bodily injury.

Shadwick was killed Feb. 16 when Holloway veered into the lane of Shadwick’s truck, causing a four-vehicle accident. Shadwick and his passenger Jordan Booth were both ejected from their vehicle.

Holloway was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to three years and/or a fine of $15,000.

The second charge of causing personal injury accident while driving under the influence and great bodily injury was for the injuries to Booth and Jayce Ferguson, another driver in the accident. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for one to three year and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

According to the accident report, Trooper Michael Scantling administered the standardized field sobriety test to Holloway. The trooper has observed indicators of impairment and Holloway admitted consumer marijuana one day previous and methamphetamine several days previously.

Holloway consented to a blood draw and was transported to the Choctaw Nation Hospital in Talihina, where Holloway’s blood was obtained. Holloway was arrested and transported to the Latimer County jail.

Also, according to the report, he has a history of drug use and a DUI within the last year.