Area fishing report 2-23-2023

The area fishing report 2-22-2023

Broken Bow: February 17. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 51°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, and spoons around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: February 17. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 45°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around channels, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and shad around channels, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on crankbaits, hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and riprap. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: February 17. Elevation is normal, water temperature 48°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs below the dam, creek channels, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: February 17. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 45°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait and shrimp around docks, main lake, and river channel. Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and sassy shad around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, main lake, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: February 17. Elevation is 15 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 51°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spoons around creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and spoons around brush structure and river channel. Channel catfish good on cut bait around main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: February 17. Elevation is normal, water temperature 49°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, coves, and creek channels. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: February 17. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 45°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, riprap, and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: February 19. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 44°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and worms around brush structure, creek channels, docks, and main lake. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: February 17. Elevation is 14 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 43°F and murky. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and jigs around brush structure, creek channels, and river channel. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

