The Ledger/LCJ blog 2-22-2023

By CRAIG HALL

Hello and welcome to the Ledger/LCJ blog for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. For those of you keeping track at home, this is the 50th day of 2023. There are 313 days left in the year.

Bible verse of the day for Wednesday

“Even now,” declares the Lord, “return to me with all your heart, with fasting and weeping and mourning.” Rend your heart and not your garments. Return to the Lord your God, for he is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love, and he relents from sending calamity.

–Joel 2:12-13

Heavener Public School menu for Wednesday

Breakfast

Breakfast bar/toast, cereal

Lunch

Pigs in a blanket

Today’s really bad joke of the day: Why are groups of fish so smart? Because they travel in schools.

This week was officially proclaimed Farm Bureau Week by LeFlore County commissioners at their Tuesday morning meeting.

Farm Bureau representative J.W. Gist presented the official proclamation for commissioners to sign.

This also marks National FFA Week and the week of the LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show.

A benefit has been planned March 5 for Chip and Robbie Wilkins, who recently lost their home to a fire. The benefit will be held at Woodchip Barbeque on the north side of Heavener. A pulled pork sandwich, chips, pickle, drink and desert is only $5 per person.

A wet and windy Wednesday is expected for LeFlore County today. Thunderstorms are expected this morning with skies clearing during the afternoon hours.

There is a wind advisory through 6 p.m. South to southwest winds of 20 to 25 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles an hour are expected. Locally higher gusts up to 50 mph might be possible. Winds of this strength can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The high is forecast to be 73 degrees with a low of 50.

On the county calendar for today, Funeral service for Donny Gene Shadwick is 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Wister.

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Richard Sockey, III, 80, of Poteau passed away at Baptist Health at Fort Smith, Akansas, on Saturday. He was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Ernestine (Ferguson) and Richard A. Sockey, Jr.

A private funeral service for Linda Kay Corley, 67 of Spiro will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Spiro.

She was born Dec. 12, 1955 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Pauline (Thomas) Tackett and Leslie Tackett and passed away Feb. 21, 2023 in Spiro.

