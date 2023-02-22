If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Obituary for Linda Corley

Private funeral service for Linda Kay Corley, 67 of Spiro will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Spiro.



She was born Dec. 12, 1955 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Pauline (Thomas) Tackett and Leslie Tackett and passed away Feb. 21, 2023 in Spiro.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Corley; children Stephanie Davis, Steven Blair and wife Jeanna, Brian Smith and wife Stephanie, Bryan Corley and wife Lisa, and Shawn Corley; grandchildren Tyler Arnold and wife Brittany, Austin Jones, Caden Davis, Dawson Blair, Hailey Blair, Katelynn Smith, Brian Smith II, Brody Smith, Megan Corley, Shawn Corley, Jonita Corley and Isabella Corley; great grandchildren Haisley Arnold, Brynlee Arnold and Eli Barns; a sister Joyce Simpson and husband Coy; brothers James Tackett and wife Patsy, and Arthur Tackett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Bobby D. Tackett.

