Obituary for Joseph Holt

Private funeral service for Joseph Sherman Holt, 66, of Spiro will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Spiro.



He was born Jan. 5, 1957 in Victoria, Texas to Norma Caraway and Joseph William Holt and passed away Feb. 20, 2023 in Spiro.

Survivors include his fiancé Mary Hemphill; sons Eric Holt and wife Whitney, and Joseph Holt and wife Heather; daughters Haylea Holt, and Christel Poulson and husband Ron; and 17 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister Sherrie Stasney.

