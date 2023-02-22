LeFlore County weather forecast 2-22-2023

Thunderstorms are expected Wednesday morning with skies clearing during the afternoon hours.

There is a wind advisory through 6 p.m. South to southwest winds of 20 to 25 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles an hour are expected. Locally higher gusts up to 50 mph might be possible. Winds of this strength can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The high is forecast to be 73 degrees with a low of 50.

Sunrise is 6:56 a.m. Sunset is 6:07 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 22 are a high of 57 and low of 29.

The records for the date were a high of 83 in 1982. The record low was 5 in 1978.

Tuesday’s high was 72 with a low of 64.

Last year on this date, the high was 53 with a low of 23.

Our subscribers receive our daily newsletter, access to all the stories on heavenerledger.com and our weekly e-edition for only $5 per month or $50 a year. To subscribe, click HERE.