LeFlore County calendar 2-22-2022
LeFlore County calendar lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Wednesday
Funeral service for Donny Gene Shadwick
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
High school basketball: Class A and B areas; Class 4A, 3A and 2A regionals
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Friday
High school basketball: Areas for Class A and B; regionals for 2A, 3A and 4A schools
Funeral service for William Brewer
Saturday
High school basketball: TBA
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
High school baseball: Cameron at Bokoshe
Tuesday
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC