LeFlore County calendar 2-22-2022

LeFlore County calendar lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Wednesday

Funeral service for Donny Gene Shadwick

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

High school basketball: Class A and B areas; Class 4A, 3A and 2A regionals

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Friday

High school basketball: Areas for Class A and B; regionals for 2A, 3A and 4A schools

Funeral service for William Brewer

Saturday

High school basketball: TBA

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

High school baseball: Cameron at Bokoshe

Tuesday

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC