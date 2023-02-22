If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Commissioners declare Farm Bureau week

By KEN MILAM

This week was officially proclaimed Farm Bureau Week by LeFlore County commissioners at their Tuesday morning meeting.

Farm Bureau representative J.W. Gist presented the official proclamation for commissioners to sign.

This also marks National FFA Week and the week of the LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show.

The board also held a public hearing required by HUD to apply for a Community Development Block Grant from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce for resurfacing a portion of AES Road in District 1.

The $136,363 DOC grant will be matched by a $160,000 Rural Economic Development Plan grant recently approved by the DOC.

Kristi Clunn represented the Kiamichi Economic Development System of Oklahoma, which will complete the required paperwork, do job inspections, employee interviews and the certificate of final completion.

Commissioners also approved a request for flood plain services and permit application for construction in the county right-of-way in Spiro from across Highline and Rhino roads.

The application is from AOG to install gas lines for poultry houses.

The board also approved a cost overruns and underruns estimated submitted by Robinson Construction for the Conser Road project,

Also approved was a request to dispose of equipment records submitted from District 1.