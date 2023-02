Bible verse of the day 2-22-2023

Bible verse of the day for Wednesday

“Even now,” declares the Lord, “return to me with all your heart, with fasting and weeping and mourning.” Rend your heart and not your garments. Return to the Lord your God, for he is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love, and he relents from sending calamity.

–Joel 2:12-13