Obituary for Richard Sockey III

POTEAU – Richard Sockey, III, 80, of Poteau passed away at Baptist Health at Fort Smith, Akansas, on Saturday. He was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Ernestine (Ferguson) and Richard A. Sockey, Jr.

Cremation is under the direction of Evans-Miller Funeral Home in Poteau, OK. A private graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Richard A. Sockey, IV; a grandson, Jordan Robert Sockey; and a brother, Michael Dale Sockey.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura Lea Sockey of El Cajon, California; two brothers Larry Sockey (Katie) of Pocola and Bobby Sockey of Jenny Lind, Arkansas; two sisters Judy Hogan (David) of Fort Smith, Arkansas and Beverly Foster of Pocola; and his grandchildren Sean (Brook) Ludwig, Erin Sockey, Serif, Oso and Richard A. Sockey.