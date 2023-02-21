Obituary for Donny Shadwick

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Funeral service for Donny Gene Shadwick, 68. of Wister is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Baptist Church in Wister with Pastor Brooks Deatherage officiating.

Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born Sept. 7, 1954 in Oakland, California to Retha Jean (Brand) Shadwick and L.D. Hotshot Shadwick and passed away Feb. 16, 2023 in Wilburton.

He was married to Glenda (Morgan) Shadwick Jan. 4, 1973 in Wister and they were married for 50 years.

He was the owner of Leflore County Livestock Auction for many years and spent his life in the ring. He was currently working at McAlester Union Stockyards. The only thing he loved more than working cows is spending time with his kids and grandchildren play ball.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Shadwick; daughter, Julie Gibson; son, Scott Shadwick; grandchildren Jordan Booth and wife Brittany, Cheyenne Hudson and husband Ryan, Hunter Brown, Faith Shadwick and Alec Branam; great grandchildren Paityn Nowlin, Nolan Booth, Scarlette Bluebird, Cal Hudson, Baylor Hudson, Haizley Booth, Ellie Bluebird, Cami Kay Hudson and Indy Bluebird; brother Danny and Dianna Shadwick; and two sisters Leslie Newell, and Lori and William Pahlon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Pallbearers are John Meeh, Clayton Morgan, Brad Knight, George Vinson, Jeff Stacy, Shawn Wooten, Doug Percifield and Daniel Free. Honorary pallbearers are Olan Arnall, John Baldwin, Ricky Crane, Rocky Crane, Hal Sliger, Mike Turnipseed, Ron Williams, Mike Guazdausky, Monte Shockley, Bobby Stacy, Allen Titsworth and Budge Herbert.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.