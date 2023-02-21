Motorcycle accident claims life of Florida man

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

A 49-year-old Florida man dies in a motorcycle accident at approximately 12:57 p.m. Monday nine miles north of Talihina.

Russell Townsend of Valrico, Florida, was driving a 2016 Victory motorcycle, when he failed to negotiate a curve, departed the road to the right, overturned a quarter time and struck ground.

He was transported by LeFlore County EMS to Choctaw Nation Healthcare Center in Talihina, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Jason Waits, assisted by Trooper Fernando Cardenas, the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department and LeFlore County EMS.