LeFlore County weather forecast 2-21-2023
Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with a chance of showers or storms in LeFlore County.
The high is forecast to be 73 degrees with a low of 65.
Sunrise is 6:57 a.m. Sunset is 6:06 p.m.
Average temperatures for Feb. 21 are a high of 57 and low of 28.
The records for the date were a high of 81 in 1981 and low was 18 in 1978.
Monday’s high was 72 with a low of 46.
Last year on this date, the high was 70 with a low of 50.