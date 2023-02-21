LeFlore County weather forecast 2-21-2023

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with a chance of showers or storms in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 73 degrees with a low of 65.

Sunrise is 6:57 a.m. Sunset is 6:06 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 21 are a high of 57 and low of 28.

The records for the date were a high of 81 in 1981 and low was 18 in 1978.

Monday’s high was 72 with a low of 46.

Last year on this date, the high was 70 with a low of 50.