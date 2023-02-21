LeFlore County calendar 2-21-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

LeFlore County calendar lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Tuesday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Graveside service for Raymond Hamby

High school baseball: Pittsburg at Bokoshe

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Wednesday

Funeral service for Donny Gene Shadwick

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

High school basketball: Class A and B areas; Class 4A, 3A and 2A regionals

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Friday

High school basketball: Areas for Class A and B; regionals for 2A, 3A and 4A schools

Funeral service for William Brewer

Saturday

High school basketball: TBA

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

High school baseball: Cameron at Bokoshe