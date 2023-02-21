LeFlore County calendar 2-21-2022
PROTECTED CONTENT
LeFlore County calendar lists the upcoming events in the area.
Tuesday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Graveside service for Raymond Hamby
High school baseball: Pittsburg at Bokoshe
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
Wednesday
Funeral service for Donny Gene Shadwick
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
High school basketball: Class A and B areas; Class 4A, 3A and 2A regionals
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Friday
High school basketball: Areas for Class A and B; regionals for 2A, 3A and 4A schools
Funeral service for William Brewer
Saturday
High school basketball: TBA
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
High school baseball: Cameron at Bokoshe