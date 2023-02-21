| logout
Commissioners’ agenda 2-21-2023
The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday in the office of the board of county commissioners.
AGENDA:
- Call to order.
2 Minutes of previous meeting.
- Purchase orders/payroll.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- New business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Discuss with possible action overruns/underruns summary as reviewed and submitted by Robinson Construction regarding Conser Road Phase I project.
- Discuss and possibly approve proclamation setting the week of Feb. 20-24 as LeFlore County Farm Bureau week.
- Consider and possibly approve disposing of equipment records as submitted by LeFlore County commissioner Highway department district 1.
- Consider and possibly approve request for flood plain services and permit application for construction within county right of way located in Spiro beginning 450 feet south of Highline Road and Rhino Road extension running north 6,700 feet.
- Consider and possibly approve notice of public hearing regarding Oklahoma Department of commerce community development block grant program to resurface AES Road project starting at cross section of Highway 59 thence proceeding two miles northeast to Highway 271.
- Adjourn.