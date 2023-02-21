If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Bills would ban transgender surgeries

By Rep. RICK WEST

The Senate this week passed a bill that would prohibit gender transition procedures for children under the age of 18. The House, meanwhile, has House Bill 2177 that would prohibit a health care professional from referring, performing, or attempting to perform these procedures.

Children with specific medical disorders could be treated.

The author of the Senate bill explained that these transition treatments are permanent, irreversible, and can lead to a host of medical problems later in life. I like to explain it this way: If I cut off my leg because it suddenly felt good to me to do so, I’d likely be locked up in a mental institution. Why are we allowing kids to make these life-altering decisions that can absolutely wreck their physical and their mental health when there is no verifiable medical reason to do?

Four of my own bills passed committee last week.

House Bill 1006 would require schools to grant an excused absence for students participating in 4-H activities that are approved by the county 4-H facilitator. Students would be allowed to make up any work missed and their grades would not be adversely affected by an absence for an allowed activity.

House Bill 1010 would allow state agencies to purchase equipment and supplies from a local business without first getting approval from the State Purchasing Division if they are in a county without a contracted vendor.

House Bill 1008 creates the Oklahoma Right to Garden Act. Believe it or not, the government can regulate where or if a private garden is allowed. This bill ensures people can grow their own food.

House Bill 1026 removes the ability of the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) to certify as a peace officer any person with resident alien status.

Several of my other bills will be heard in committee this week.

Back home, I’m getting a lot of calls about the trash on the side of the roads in LeFlore County. I talked with the Department of Corrections this week to discuss a possible deal between them and the county sheriff to allow inmates to help pick up the trash. They seemed receptive to the idea.

I also contacted the Kansas City Railroad about their trains tying up crossings in Heavener. This creates quite a public safety issue as fire trucks and other emergency vehicles can’t get through. Residents also are impeded. We discussed a possible overpass. I make no promises, but they are at least aware of the issue.

Remember to listen to me on KPRV Radio at 7:30 a.m. every Thursday for my legislative update.

As always, if I can help you with anything, feel free to call my Capitol office at (405) 557-7413 or email me at rick.west@okhouse.gov.

Rick West serves District 3 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes part of LeFlore County.