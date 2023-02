Bible verse of the day 2-21-2023

Bible verse of the day for Tuesday

Do not cast me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me. Restore tome the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me.

–Psalms 51:11-15

