Which team has the best shot at winning state By Craig Hall | February 20, 2023 | 0 Which team has best shot at winning state Howe girls Pocola girls Pocola boys Whitesboro girls View Results Loading ... Posted in Uncategorized Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LeFlore County calendar 12-24-2022 December 24, 2022 | No Comments » Pocola boys to play in Mustang tournament December 24, 2022 | No Comments » November students of the month December 9, 2022 | No Comments » Ledger morning news 11-11-2022 November 11, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener Ledger livestreams October 20, 2022 | No Comments »