Obituary for William Brewer

William Benton Brewer, 80, entered his heavenly home Feb. 12, 2023.

He was born Feb. 19, 1942, to Jerry and Lester Naylor Brewer in Hodgen.

Bill married Sharon Sutton, the love of his life, April 25, 1961. They shared 61 years of married life together and were blessed with three children Cindy Turley, Greg (Joy) Brewer and Michael (Jun) Brewer; six grandchildren, Quannah (Dennis) LittleAxe, Rance (Chelsey) Turley, Lanayah Turley, Grant Brewer, Andrew Brewer and David Brewer; five great-grandchildren, Nawnee LittleAxe (Geramey Cable) and Jaden, Liliana, Sahalie, and Ailish Turley; and one great-great-grandson, Elias Cable.

Bill worked as a meat cutter and meat department manager for Safeway-Homeland Stores in Tulsa and Bartlesville, retiring after 43 years of service.

Bill was saved as a young child, led to the Lord by his mother. Bill and Sharon moved to Bartlesville in February 1968 and joined Baptist Temple/Crossroads Baptist Church in June 1968, where they have been faithful members for 55 years. Bill served in various ministries. He served as a deacon and bus ministry driver. He mowed the church property and yards of widows. He loved trips to Silver State Youth Camp in Colorado, church building projects, and the cross-country trip to a church in Canada.

Bill shared his faith with co-workers, customers, and friends. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ, and with his wife, gave their lives in serving Him. He wanted everyone to accept God’s saving grace. His desire was, “When I am old and grey-headed, O God, forsake me not; until I have shewed thy strength unto this generation and thy power to everyone that is to come,” from Psalm 71:18.

Bill is survived by his loving family; sister, Betty Hamer; and sister-in-law, Leila Brewer. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Mary Ann (Lester) Zimmerman; and brothers, Jack (Lynda), Oren (Dorothy), and Jerry (Phyllis) Brewer.

He was a loving and giving husband, father, Pappaw, and our rock. His faith never wavered. He will be greatly missed.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” ~ II Timothy 4:7

Bill’s family will receive friends Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville. Visitation will also be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.