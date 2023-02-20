If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Obituary for Erin Mize

Erin Cheyenne Mize, 30, of Heavener was born Aug. 30, 1992 in Talihina to Curtis Dale Mize and passed away Feb. 14, 2023 in Tulsa.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener

She was a 2011 graduate of Heavener High School, a life-long resident of the area, and worked as an animal husbandry. Erin was an avid animal lover, especially with horses. She also loved her family and friends with everything she had. Erin assisted in saving at least eight lives by donating her body to Life Share.

She is survived by her mother, Mona Mize, of Heavener; her fiancé, Charlie Polk, of Van Buren, Arkansas; one sister, Amanda Dillon, of Muldrow; one brother, Morgan Hensley, of Talihina; one uncle Steven Mize and wife Dana of Athens, Texas; one niece Hailey Dillon of Muldrow; one nephew, Tristan Dillon, of Muldrow; her biological mother, Lesley Hensley, of Talihina; her grandmother, Mona Norton, of Heavener; other relatives and host of many friends.

Erin was preceded in death by her father; and her paternal grandmother, Sharon Willey.

