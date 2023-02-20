| logout
LeFlore County weather forecast 2-20-2023
Partly cloudy skies early Monday with cloud cover increasing later in the day.
The high is forecast to be 72 degrees with a low of 51.
Sunrise is 6:58 a.m. Sunset is 6:05 p.m.
Average temperatures for Feb. 20 are a high of 57 and low of 28.
The records for the date were a high of 83 in 1986. The record low was 12 in 1980.
Sunday’s high was 68 with a low of 56.
Last year on this date, the high was 68 with a low of 49.