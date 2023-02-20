| logout
LeFlore County area, regional schedule
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
LeFlore County area, regional schedule
Area
Thursday
Girls
At Henryetta
LeFlore vs. South Coffeyville 1:30
Friday
Class B Area IV
At Henryetta
Whitesboro vs. Varnum 6 p.m.
Regionals
Thursday
At Stilwell
Poteau vs. Jay 1:30
At Antlers
Heavener vs. Antlers 1:30 p.m.
Spiro vs. Idabel 6 p.m.
Class 2A
At Coalgate
Pocola vs. Colbert 6 p.m.
At Howe
Wister vs. Haworth 1:30 p.m.
Panama vs. Howe 6 p.m.
Boys
At Stilwell
Poteau vs. Jay 3 p.m.
At Antlers
Spiro vs. Antlers 3 p.m.
Heavener vs. Idabel 7:30 p.m.
At Coalgate
Pocola vs. Colbert 7:30
At Howe
Howe vs. Haworth 3 p.m.
Wister vs. Panama 3:30 p.m.