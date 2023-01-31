Funeral service for Imogene Stephens set

Funeral service for Imogene Stephens is 10 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener, with Reverend Phil McGeehee officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She passed away peacefully Jan. 23, 2023 at the age of 94. Imogene was born Dec. 20, 1928 in Hodgen, the daughter of William Emmett and Lula Mae Shearer. She graduated from Heavener High School in 1947.

She was married to Ira Stephens in June of 1947 and they shared their lives together until his passing in 2012. Imogene and Ira lived most of their married lives in San Diego where they worked and raised three children. Imogene worked for the San Diego City Schools as a lunch room cook for 23 years. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, needle work and gardening.

She was a devout Christian and her deep faith guided her throughout her life. Imogene was very involved in church activities such as teaching Sunday School, Awana’s, and singing in the choir.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ira; her sister and brother-in-law Mavis (Shearer) and Dale Elliott, whom she called her brother; and her parents Emmett and Lula Shearer.

She is survived by her children Royce Stephens of San Diego, California, Iris Silber of Olympia, Washington, and Donald and his wife Debbie Stephens of Yuma, Arizona; six grandchildren Stephanie Stephens of San Diego, Kathleen Silber of Mission Viejo, California, Edward Stephens of North Highlands, California, Jessica Lambert of Flower Mound, Texas, Erin Silber of Orange County, California, and Kelly Silber of Oregon; 10 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Suzanne Stephens; and a beloved niece, DellaMae (Elliott) Edwards and her family.

Imogene had a special place in her heart for DellaMae and loved her like a daughter.

Pallbearers are Danny Edwards, Daniel Edwards, Bill Shadwick, Michael Shadwick, Brian Shadwick, and Charlie Shadwick.

Viewing is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Gideon’s for Bibles in honor of Imogene, or the Cancer Society.