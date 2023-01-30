Heavener School going virtual Monday By Craig Hall | January 30, 2023 | 0 Heavener School going virtual Monday due to hazardous bridges and overpasses, along with the potential deteriorating weather conditions throughout the day. There will be online learning for Monday. All scheduled events will be postponed. Posted in Heavener, News, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Heavener weather forecast 1-28-2023 January 28, 2023 | No Comments » Heavener sweeps games at Wilburton January 28, 2023 | No Comments » Heavener at Wilburton basketball 1-27-2023 January 28, 2023 | No Comments » Heavener calendar of events 1-27-2022 January 27, 2023 | No Comments » Heavener weather forecast 1-27-2023 January 27, 2023 | No Comments »