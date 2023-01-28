| logout
Heavener weather forecast 1-28-2023
Heavener forecast for Saturday calls for cloudy skies early with a chance of showers overnight.
The high will be 55 degrees with a low of 46.
Sunrise is 7:21 a.m. Sunset is 5:42 p.m.
Average temperatures for Jan. 28 are a high of 54 and low of 28.
Records for the date were a high of 70 in 1999 and a record low of 12 in 1997.
Friday’s high was 59 with a low of 34.
Last year on this date, the high was 48 with a low of 20.
