Heavener weather forecast 1-28-2023

Heavener forecast for Saturday calls for cloudy skies early with a chance of showers overnight.

The high will be 55 degrees with a low of 46.

Sunrise is 7:21 a.m. Sunset is 5:42 p.m.

Average temperatures for Jan. 28 are a high of 54 and low of 28.

Records for the date were a high of 70 in 1999 and a record low of 12 in 1997.

Friday’s high was 59 with a low of 34.

Last year on this date, the high was 48 with a low of 20.

