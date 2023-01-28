Heavener sweeps games at Wilburton

By CRAIG HALL

Heavener’s boys started strong and finished strong to complete a sweep of the two games Friday night at Wilburton in Black Diamond Conference play.

The Wolves started with a 17-0 run to open the game, allowed the Diggers to claw back into the game, then slammed the door down the stretch to capture a 53-36 victory.

Heavener’s girls dominated the opener over a struggling Wilburton team for a 39-20 win.

Heavener is back at action Tuesday at Talihina Tuesday.

Boys

After Wilburton cut the Wolves’ lead to five in the third quarter, Heavener responded by outscoring the Diggers, 25-14 in the second half to complete the season sweep.

Heavener got the balanced scoring it has been without lately. Jackson Clubb had one of his better games, finishing with 16 points, Dalton Semore was 8-8 from the line and scored 12 while Landon Thurman, the Wolves’ leading scorer, added 10.

Heavener improves to 15-3. Wilburton is 4-11.

Heavener 53, Wilburton 36

HHS 24 4 10 15—53

WHS 10 12 6 8—36

Heavener: Dalton Semore 2 8-8 3 12; Bryce Morrison 2 1-3 3 7; Jackson Clubb 6 4-5 1 16; Devry Ritter 1 1-2 3 3; Landon Thurman 4 2-2 1 10; Zaid Rodrigues 0 0-2 0 0; Nick Lopez 1 4-7 2 6. TOTALS: 16 20-29 13 59.

Wilburton: Mathis 2 0-0 2 4; T. Clark 7 0-0 1 19; F. Clark 0 0-0 2 0; Hayes 0 0-0 1 0; Holiday 2 1-2 5 5; Lay 1 0-0 2 3; #24 2 0-0 2 4. TOTALS: 14 1-2 15 36.

Girls

Heavener’s girls outscored the hosts in every quarter and built a 19-4 halftime lead over the Lady Diggers, before the reserves played a good chunk of the second half.

McKinley Alexander led Heavener with 16 points and Ava Cartwright scored nine.

The Lady Wolves are 6-11 while Wilburton is 1-16.

Heavener 39, Wilburton 20

HHS 6 13 9 11-39

WHS 1 3 7 9–20

