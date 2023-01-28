Heavener calendar 1-28-2022
Heavener’s calendar lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.
See the county calendar of events HERE.
Saturday
Funeral service for Elizabeth Hooper
Monday
Heavener Lions Club meet 5 p.m. at Simple Simon
High school wrestling: Gore at Heavener
Tuesday
High school basketball: Heavener at Talihina.
Thursday
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
Friday
High school basketball: Heavener at Hartshorne.
Sponsor the calendar of events for LeFlore County and Heavener with a banner ad for only $150 per month. Email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.